CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.