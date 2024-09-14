CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $785,000 in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FITE stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

