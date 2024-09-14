CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 96,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $22.25 on Friday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

