CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $547,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJAN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $25.92 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

