CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

