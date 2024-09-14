CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.71.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

