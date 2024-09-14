CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

