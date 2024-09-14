Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,399 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 644,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $615.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.