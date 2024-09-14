Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $69.53 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Wednesday.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

