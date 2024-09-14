Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $769.72 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

