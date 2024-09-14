Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

