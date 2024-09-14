Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $537,000 Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Interface at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $18.87 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,604. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

