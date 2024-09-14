Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $597,000 Investment in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $2,184,737.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,271,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,484,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,152,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

