Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $644,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,382 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,637 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $72.83.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

