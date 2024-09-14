Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CEVA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

