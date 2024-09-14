Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $557,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

