Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Camden National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Camden National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

