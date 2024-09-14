Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,549,800 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 3,476,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.



Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

