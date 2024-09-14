Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Trading Down 12.5%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 7,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 78,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

