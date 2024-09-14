Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Aron R. English Acquires 2,453 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $13,442.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,354,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,799.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.74 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

