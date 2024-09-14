Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 713,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6 %

CMI opened at $302.13 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average is $287.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

