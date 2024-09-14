Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
