Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $309.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $318.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

