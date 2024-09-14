CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 444,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,588. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

