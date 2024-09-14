CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 444,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,588. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
CV Sciences Company Profile
