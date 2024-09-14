CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Stock Price Up 3.9%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 20,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 136,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

CXApp Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.