Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.