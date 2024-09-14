Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 27,465 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $161,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.20. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

