Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $239.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

