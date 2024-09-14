Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $660.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.34. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

