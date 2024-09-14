Daiwa America Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Hold

Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

