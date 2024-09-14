Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $191.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $192.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.18.

NYSE DRI opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

