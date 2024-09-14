Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATDS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

