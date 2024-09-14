Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

