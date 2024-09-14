DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Tops $11.06 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $125,873.33 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

