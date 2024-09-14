DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00074994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006975 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.26 or 0.39728451 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

