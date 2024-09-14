Degen Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Degen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degen has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00260912 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00315477 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $7,273,567.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.