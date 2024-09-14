Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $97,267.08 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00471112 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $75,975.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

