DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,105 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $81,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

PBA opened at $41.28 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

