DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $85,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 327,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 91,567 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 170,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

