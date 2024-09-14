DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,488 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $59,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $394.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.36.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

