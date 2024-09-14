DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $73,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

