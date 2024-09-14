DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,926 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.80% of Pentair worth $101,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $91.49 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

