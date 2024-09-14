DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $50.61 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $50,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

