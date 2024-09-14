DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $51.82 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.41.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

