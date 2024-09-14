DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $51.82 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cintas were worth $51,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas
Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CTAS stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Cintas Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cintas
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.