DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $67.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $67,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.18 and a 200-day moving average of $344.20. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.