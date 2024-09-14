DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $97.50 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50,570 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $97,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $263.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,029,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

