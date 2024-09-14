DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,923 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.75% of Ingredion worth $56,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INGR opened at $134.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $137.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.