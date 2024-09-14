DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 104,039 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $62,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VRT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

