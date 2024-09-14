DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,348 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CGI were worth $93,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

