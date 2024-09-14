DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,348 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CGI were worth $93,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after acquiring an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after buying an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIB
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.