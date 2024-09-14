DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39,331 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $111,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $262.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.